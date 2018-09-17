Dan Quinn says Devonta Freeman is day to day

Getty Images

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman did not play in Sunday’s victory over the Panthers because of the knee injury he suffered in the season opener and a report over the weekend indicated that he’d be out 2-4 weeks before being ready to return.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was asked about that timeline during a conference call on Monday and he gave a different answer regarding Freeman’s status. Per multiple reporters, Quinn said he did not know where that report came from because the team considers Freeman “day to day” at present.

Freeman dealt with a knee injury down the stretch last season and altered his offseason workout schedule to allow time for the issue to heal before the start of the regular season.

Tevin Coleman ran 16 times for 107 yards against Carolina and Ito Smith had nine carries for 46 yards. Improbably, their two rushing touchdowns came from quarterback Matt Ryan. He had not scored on the ground since 2012 and had never scored two rushing touchdowns in an NFL game before Sunday.