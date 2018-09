Getty Images

The Dolphins are promoting safety Maurice Smith from the practice squad, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith, 23, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2017. He made the Dolphins’ 53-player roster and played six games last season.

Smith made a tackle and a pass breakup as a rookie.

Miami waived Smith out of the preseason earlier this month but then signed him to the practice squad.