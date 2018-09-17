Eagles announce Carson Wentz will start this week

AP

Carson Wentz is back.

The Eagles announced that Wentz has been medically cleared for contact and will start against the Colts in next Sunday’s home game. It will be Wentz’s first game appearance since he tore his ACL and LCL in Week 14 against the Rams last season.

There was a report before Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers that arrows were pointing in the direction of Wentz making his return to action this week. He has been practicing in full for a few weeks and that left only the need to get cleared for contact in the way of resuming his starting role.

The move comes at a moment when the Eagles are dealing with several other injuries on offense and are still waiting for wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to make his first appearance since having shoulder surgery this offseason.