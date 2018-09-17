Eagles prepared to be without Mike Wallace for a bit

AP

The Eagles were already struggling to adjust to their receiver shortage.

Now, the problem is getting worse.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Eagles are preparing to be without wide receiver Mike Wallace for “a while.”

Wallace was carted off the field yesterday with an ankle injury.

They were already playing without Alshon Jeffery, who is coming back from a shoulder injury of his own, and they put Mack Hollins on injured reserve as well.

Until Jeffery returns, that leaves Nelson Agholor, DeAndre Carter, Shelton Gibson, and Kamar Aiken to handle the load, unless they go out and make a move for a veteran receiver. Jeffery only began doing individual work in practice last week, so he may not be ready for this week’s game.