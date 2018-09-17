Eli Manning on offense: It can take some time to get going

Getty Images

The Giants offense was a mess last season, which led to changes at head coach, General Manager, offensive line and running back heading into the season.

Those changes and the healthy return of wide receiver Odell Beckham led to a steady flow of confidence this offseason and summer about how much better the unit would be this year. Through two games and two losses, though, it looks like the same old Giants.

Quarterback Eli Manning has been under pressure constantly while leading the team to 28 points in their losses to the Jaguars and Cowboys. He said after Sunday night’s loss in Dallas that “nothing is going to get fixed by complaining” and stressed the need to keep working in hopes of finding better results.

“When you have new players, a new scheme, a new coach, sometimes it takes a little bit of time, especially for your first game on the road,” Manning said, via NorthJersey.com. “It can take a little bit to get your rhythm and get things going, so we just have to keep working and make sure everyone can figure it out with the coaches to do better, and do differently to put us in a better position.”

The Giants will be in Houston next weekend and the schedule then brings games against New Orleans, Carolina, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Washington before a bye in Week Nine. If this season isn’t going to continue looking like last year, which saw the Giants at 1-7 through eight games, the offense is going to have to catch fire pretty quickly.