Five injured Seahawks starters are inactive

Getty Images

The Seahawks are at far less than full health for tonight’s game against the Bears.

Five starters are among the Seahawks’ inactive players tonight: Cornerback Tre Flowers and guard D.J. Fluker, both of whom traveled to Chicago but were ruled out before the game; and wide receiver Doug Baldwin, linebacker K.J. Wright and linebacker Bobby Wagner, all of whom had already been ruled out.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are safety Delano Hill and guard Jordan Simmons.

The Bears are in good shape from a health perspective and their key players are ready to go. Their inactives are DeAndre Houston-Carson, Michael Burton, Isaiah Irving, Kylie Fitts, Rashaad Coward, Javon Wims and Nick Williams.