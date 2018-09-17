Florida is the home of football so far this season

Getty Images

For all the things bizarre things Florida Man does which no one ever expects, we need to add “win football games” to list.

After two weeks, the Buccaneers, Jaguars and Dolphins are each 2-0. While that might not seem like much, it hasn’t happened in a long time.

According to Thomas Bassinger of the Tampa Bay Times, it’s the first time the three Florida teams have started the season 2-0 since 1997.

That year, Tony Dungy’s Bucs went 10-6 and lost to the Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Up the road in Jacksonville, the Jaguars followed up with their AFC Championship Game run the previous season (their second) by going 11-5 before losing to the Broncos (and quarterback John Elway) in the wild card round.

The Dolphins had the toughest time of it, but even they went to the playoffs, going 9-7 before losing to the Patriots in the wild card round.

Whether they’re able to hold up next week (the Bucs host the Steelers Monday, the Jaguars host the Titans, and the Dolphins host the Raiders) remains to be seen. But so far this season, Florida Man keeps making headlines, for things not involving convenience stores, alligators or high-speed police chases.