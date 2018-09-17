Giants lose starting center Jon Halapio for season

Getty Images

When Giants center Jon Halapio was carted off the field on Sunday night, his injury looked serious. And the team confirmed today that it was.

Halapio suffered fractures to his lower leg and ankle and needs surgery to repair the injuries, the team announced today. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

The Giants’ offensive line was already struggling, and Halapio’s injury won’t help. Brett Jones had been the Giants’ backup center, but the Giants traded him to the Vikings at the end of the preseason. With Halapio out, the Giants will either need to bring someone in off the street or go to one of their backup offensive linemen, with John Greco, Spencer Pulley and Evan Brown the candidates.

Halapio was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2014 who has bounced around the league for a few years before catching on with the Giants. He became a starter late last season and started both games this season.