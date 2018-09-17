Gronk grabs two catches for 15 yards, admits Jags’ D covered him well

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 17, 2018, 8:37 AM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was a non-factor on Sunday against the Jaguars. Tom Brady targeted Gronk four times, and Gronk caught two passes, one for nine yards and one for six yards. Afterward, Gronkowski admitted the Jaguars’ defense got the best of him.

They did a good job overall,” Gronkowski said. “I just have to watch the film, how they did it. They’ve got good players. I have to play better. They did a good job. They’re a good team.”

The Patriots’ first possession ended on a third-down incompletion to Gronkowski, on a play when the Patriots wanted a penalty for pass interference. No flag was thrown, and Gronkowski acknowledged he needs to be able to beat physical coverage.

“It is what it is. Got to deal with it, got learn how to get off it,” he said. “Just another thing I have to learn to deal with.”

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has talked some trash about Gronkowski in the media, wasn’t really involved in covering Gronk on Sunday. But the Jaguars defenders who were on Gronkowski held him in check.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Gronk grabs two catches for 15 yards, admits Jags’ D covered him well

  3. Every single NE homer here had better acknowledge who the better team was yesterday. Brady got outplayed by Bortles(again), and Jax D held their end of the bargain. Jax talks too much for me to even begin to like them, but always nice to see “Wild” up and comers beat the “militant” Patriots. Maybe Brady should have just done his job.

  5. BDV says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:47 am
    Gipson doesn’t get the media attention that loudmouth Ramsey does, but he’s a fine DB who kept Gronk under wraps all day

    And he was double most of the game
    Don’t leave that part out.

    And , yes he was they showed it

    So if he’s not that good why double him?

  6. rabidbillsfan says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:49 am
    Every single NE homer here had better acknowledge who the better team was yesterday. Brady got outplayed by Bortles(again), and Jax D held their end of the bargain. Jax talks too much for me to even begin to like them, but always nice to see “Wild” up and comers beat the “militant” Patriots. Maybe Brady should have just done his job.

    ____

    Bills fans should not be critical of any other team. Seriously, that is a complete dumpster fire. Your coach and GM are horrible. You should really just hunker down and keep quiet.

    That said Jax was better yesterday, and might be a better team all season long. Pats D was soft. They need to get better.

  9. That was obvious holding on Gronk.

    Don’t know why Belichick did not go for in on 4th and inches?

    But don’t think either would have mattered pats could not stop a crossing route at all. Seemed like they ran the same play all game

  10. I’m still trying to wrap my head around how passive the Patriots were yesterday. Not going vertical. One drive featuring 3 runs and out. And of course the punt on 4th and inches down by a couple of scores with 8 minutes left with Brady having one of the most successful QB sneaks in league history. That’s…not the Belichick I know.

    Very odd to see that but still love them 🙂 Go Pats.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!