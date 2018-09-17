Hayden Hurst, Willie Henry won’t practice this week

Getty Images

Further medical testing confirmed Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley has no structural damage in his knee. That was a relief to the Ravens considering he was carted off Thursday night.

“It’s what was reported. It’s a bone bruise. That’s good news,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “It wasn’t a structural issue. We’ll see how that thing comes along. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

The Ravens re-signed Albert McClellan on Monday to provide depth for however long Mosley is out.

“He knows everything we do,” Harbaugh said. “He gives a lot on special teams. He can play middle linebacker. He solidifies us in there a little bit, having so many young guys in the group.”

Harbaugh gave injury updates on four other players.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (stress fracture) and defensive tackle Willie Henry (hernia) will not practice this week as both continue rehabbing from surgery last month. The Ravens aren’t going to rush Hurst, according to Hensley, so Hurst could remain out until sometime in October.

Cornerback Maurice Canady (thigh) and running back Kenneth Dixon (knee) are candidates to return from injured reserve, Harbaugh said. Neither has a season-ending injury.