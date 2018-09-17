Hue Jackson claims he was aware of no injury to his former kicker

AP

Former Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez was injured while playing on Sunday. Unless he wasn’t.

In response to news that Gonzalez has been kicking with a groin injury that requires an MRI, coach Hue Jackson said, almost literally, that was news to him.

“I knew nothing about an injury whatsoever so that was new to me,” Jackson told reporters on Monday.

If Gonzalez was injured, he can’t be cut without an injury settlement or placement on injured reserve. And if the Browns insist that Gonzalez was healthy, the stage could be set for an injury grievance.

Either way, it’s not a good look for the Browns. The two potential outcomes are the head coach didn’t know the kicker had a groin injury or that the head coach knew and let him kick anyway.

Which is just another reason why the Browns have won one of their last 37 regular-season games.