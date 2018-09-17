Is it Josh Rosen time already in Arizona?

Getty Images

Just when the Cardinals thought things couldn’t get worse, they got worse.

A week after gaining 213 yards of offense in a 24-6 loss to Washington, the Cardinals gained 137 yards in a 34-0 loss to the Rams.

Sam Bradford struggled in both games, completing 17 of 27 passes for 90 yards and an interception Sunday against Los Angeles a week after going 20-of-34 for 153 yards and an interception.

With the 10th overall pick sitting on the bench, it should come as no surprise that coach Steve Wilks wouldn’t rule out a quarterback change. The first-year coach said he would evaluate all three phases.

“I’m not going to sit here and jump to conclusions right after the game,” Wilks said, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic.

It can’t possibly get any worse with Josh Rosen, can it? The Cardinals had only five first downs Sunday.

“Sam is just one person out of 11 on that side of the ball. Blame doesn’t fall on just him,” receiver Larry Fitzgerald said.

Rosen has yet to see a snap, even in mop-up duty.

Wilks said he didn’t consider replacing Bradford with Rosen on Sunday because he didn’t think “one guy” would have made a difference.

“I don’t even know where to start right now,” Wilks said of the offense.

The Cardinals might start with a change at quarterback. With six points and 350 yards combined in two games, what does Arizona have to lose?