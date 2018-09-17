Jaguars re-sign Rashad Greene, place Cam Robinson on IR

Getty Images

The Jaguars re-signed receiver Rashad Greene Sr. on Monday. To make room on the roster, the Jaguars placed offensive lineman Cam Robinson on the team’s injured reserve list.

Robinson tore his anterior cruciate ligament during Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

The Jaguars selected Greene in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He has appeared in 17 games, making 24 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He also has returned 39 punts for 432 yards, including a 73-yard return for a touchdown against Indianapolis in 2015.

Greene spent the offseason with the Jaguars.