Jameis Winston isn’t prohibited from texting teammates

Getty Images

Many have asked whether suspended Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston ran afoul of the terms of his suspension by texting teammates after Sunday’s win over the Eagles. The NFL says that it’s not a problem.

“There’s to be no discussion of football strategy with club personnel or players but a personal message is permissible,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email.

Winston texted “Awesome game!” to his receivers via group text, after they won their second game without him.

Winston returns to the team in eight days. The first question will be whether Winston will start Week Four at Chicago, a game to be played only five days after his reinstatement. The next question, if the Bucs ride with Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week Four, will be whether the Buccaneers will change back to Winston during the bye week, with a Falcons showdown looming in Week Six.

Regardless, Winston’s status won’t be complicated by the texting of non-strategy messages to his teammates.