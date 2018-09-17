Jameis Winston texts teammates after they win without him

Getty Images

It was another rollicking win for the Buccaneers, full of big plays and fun.

And while quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was stealing the show on the field and off (by showing up for his postgame press conference wearing DeSean Jackson‘s clothes and jewelry), the guy who used to be the quarterback was sending messages of his own.

According to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, the suspended Winston sent a group text to the Buccaneers rececivers after the game which read: “Awesome game!”

“That was great to hear from him,” wide receiver Mike Evans said. “Jameis did an awesome job in camp, and he supported Fitz all the way. But he’s a team guy.”

Winston has one more game to serve on his suspension, for allegedly groping an Uber driver in 2016. And there’s no certainty that he’s automatically going to get it back.

For one thing, Fitzpatrick is playing as well as any quarterback in the league not named Mahomes at the moment. Secondly, the Bucs have a short week in Week Four, coming off next Monday’s home game against the Steelers and pouring straight into a trip to Chicago on Sunday. Then comes their bye week, which could be a more natural time to make the switch.

But the simplest question is “Why switch at all?” when things are going so well.

“We can be as explosive as any team in the league,” Evans said. “We’re not surprised by this success. I think there’s a lot more out there. Ryan’s working really hard, spreading the ball around, and he’s playing great football with great playmakers around him.”

And he may continue to.