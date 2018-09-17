Johnny Manziel gets his CFL starting job back

AP

Johnny Manziel is a starter in the Canadian Football League again.

Montreal Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman announced today that Manziel will start on Friday night against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Alouettes are benching quarterback Antonio Pipkin, who started the last four games but threw four interceptions last week.

Manziel had a four-interception game of his own in his first CFL start. The next week he was better (he could hardly have been worse), but he suffered a concussion and hasn’t played since, even after he was medically cleared to return. Manziel recently expressed frustration that the organization didn’t have enough trust in him to give him his starting job back.

The Alouettes are 3-9, the worst record in the CFL.