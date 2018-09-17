Jon Gruden: No regrets about trading Khalil Mack

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 17, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
Raiders coach Jon Gruden is standing by his decision to trade star pass rusher Khalil Mack.

Gruden said today that despite the Raiders only sacking Broncos quarterback Case Keenum once in 35 pass attempts, he has no regrets about trading Mack, whom Gruden said the Raiders felt wasn’t going to sign a contract extension with them.

“No, it doesn’t make me regret making the decision,” Gruden said. “We made the trade. We made the trade. There’s going to be hindsight and all that stuff. We would have loved to have had him here but he’s not here. I’m not going to rehash this.”

The Raiders will save a lot of salary cap space by having Mack’s expensive contract off their books, and they’ll have the Bears’ next two first-round draft picks. Gruden believes that in the long run, that can help the team win more than Mack can.

“Hopefully we prove that in the long run we did the right thing,” Gruden said.

In the long run, Gruden might be vindicated. But there’s going to be some short-term pain.

  6. Raider fans know who pathetic the drafting has been by this team. Look who Al Davis got for the two #1 picks he got for trading Gruden back in the day. Philip Buchanan and Napoleon Harris?? SMH.

    The Raiders hit on a #1 pick for the first time since Charles Woodson in Khalil Mack. Woodson was drafted 20 years ago!

    We remember JaMarcus Russell, Robert Gallery, Darren McFadden, Rolando McClain, Darrius Heywood-Bey, D.J. Hayden, Michael Huff……oh god. Its worse than I remember.

    Gruden today is the reincarnation of the senile Al Davis. How ironic is that?

  7. Why should he have regrets? The 0-2 Giants just paid OBJ a mint and spent a #2 draft pick on a RB. The teams dumping gargantuan salaries on non-QB players are those that will have regrets.

    Gruden has the unusual luxury to not panic. Mack has not been a difference maker in whether the team reaches & succeeds in the postseason.

  8. As is usually the case people want to declare a winner before one can be determined. Would Khalil Mack help the Raiders? Of course. The problem is they had Mack for 4 years and were a losing team for 3 of them. The one year they weren’t was because the offense was winning high scoring games. They could have Mack now taking up almost 30 percent of the cap in combination with the QB and winning 8 games, or they can get the extra first rounders and have more money to spend to improve the roster as a whole. It remains to be seen which option was best, but you can’t draw a conclusion until a few years down the road.

  10. 26th ranked defense? They have looked good in the first half. It’s probably because Gruden had to patch up Reggie’s bad draft picks with aging free agents who have been exausted in the 4th quarter.

  11. “We will have no regrets…as long as those draft picks don’t end up being really good players. Because really good players usually win awards and want to get paid. And we can’t have that”

  13. Given Gruden’s abysmal track record of drafting with the Raiders and Bucs, there’s a better-than-average likelihood that with Gruden controlling the draft that those picks won’t pan out let alone collectively amount to a fraction of what Mack is worth.

    Gruden decimated the Bucs roster over a period of years but he has wrecked the Raiders roster in the mere 6 months since he was brought back. No wonder no other team showed the slightest interest in hiring him.

  14. The Broncos were one sack or turnover away from losing that game. I normally think it’s ridiculous when fans act like they know more than the professionals, but this whole thing is truly astounding. Go Broncos.

  15. Spending $100 million on a washed up coach seems to be a bigger concern than paying Mack. 2 weeks in a row the Raiders got whipped in the 2nd half of their games. What is this $10 million a year head coach doing at halftime???

  18. Why would he? Defense was never ranked above 25th with Mack. That’s why Carr has the most comebacks since 2014 because of the defense that Mack played on

