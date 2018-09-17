Mike McCarthy on Clay Matthews’ penalty: He did what he was coached to do

Posted by Charean Williams on September 17, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
AP

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews disagreed with referee Tony Corrente’s decision to penalize him for a hit on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, adding that penalties “are out of control.”

A day later, Packers coach Mike McCarthy wonders what Matthews was supposed to do.

“He did what he was coached to do,” McCarthy said, via Jay Sorgi of WTMJ. “He tries to brace, the weight distribution. . . . [Officials] saw it differently.”

Jaire Alexander intercepted Cousins’ pass with 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter, which would have allowed Green Bay to escape with a 29-21 victory. Instead, the 15-yard penalty kept the drive alive, and the Vikings scored a touchdown and two-point conversion to send the game to overtime.

Corrente said in a postgame pool report that Matthews had essentially “burped” the quarterback, picking him up and throwing him to the ground.

McCarthy said he is “all for” player safety and protecting the quarterback, but officials have to make sure “it’s not a competitive disadvantage to the pass rusher.”

“I think anytime you have a desired result, there’s a formula to get the results,” McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “You’ve got to make sure you look at all the variables, but I’m not sure the variables are clear right now.”

McCarthy also took exception to a holding call on offensive lineman Lane Taylor that negated a Jimmy Graham touchdown.

“I didn’t see a hold there,” McCarthy said, “but we have to convert on the next set of downs.”

Corrente had to answer questions from a pool reporter after the season opener, too, when the league office waited too long to initiate a review of Rob Gronkowski‘s questionable catch in the final two minutes of the first half.

32 responses to “Mike McCarthy on Clay Matthews’ penalty: He did what he was coached to do

  4. I think it was a bogus call, but it’s going to happen every Sunday now. Going to have to get used to it I guess. Tackle football will soon be a thing of the past.

  5. apparently MM did not get the message from Zimmer stating that the Packers linemen hold on every down and that is why his defense could not get to Rodgers . How Zimmer could complain about any calls yesterday is whining for the sake of whining.

  7. Forget the terrible decision to shorten overtime. Forget helmet to helmet calls. Forget anthem controversy. This is the worst thing about 2018 football

  8. Any Packer player/coach/fan complaining about a call going against them is priceless. They’ve been getting calls in their favor for 25 years.

  10. how anyone can compare the Barr hit to the Matthews hit is again just being silly. Cousins was in the process of throwing when Clay hit him. Barr had to take three steps after Rodgers threw it before he made his contact.

  11. “NFL Rules are ruining football…”

    No, owners are trying to keep the assets they pay millions of dollars to safe from harm. And the league is trying as hard as it can to make sure the people who still believe the product is legitimate, don’t start turning away en masse…like they did on Sunday in Washington.

    The product is terrible and the people who believe it isn’t manipulated are fools.

  12. that moment when the Packers get burned on the penalty that was created because of their QB…. its called the Rodgers Rule for a reason.

  14. Comparing the Barr hit from last year to the play Matthews was flagged for yesterday reflects ignorance…par for the course for Vikings fans

  15. “that moment when the Packers get burned on the penalty that was created because of their QB…. its called the Rodgers Rule for a reason”

    If you honestly believe that rules are established for one player or another, you obviously have zero clue how the business that you watch for excessive hours of entertainment….is organized, run and carried out. None. Zilch. Zip.

  16. This guy, Corrente, looks like he is about to fall asleep. He’s nothing but controversy every games he and his crew officiates. The whole new set of rules protecting everyone playing the game on offense is out of control. Any time I see him as the head official at an Eagles game I know the refs will dominate the game.

  20. I’m am far from a Green Bay fan (and, NOT of anyone else in that division, so relax all the Vikes, Bears or Lions fans).

    Just as a pure NFL fan – that was a horrid call. No game should be decided by what can be called, at best, a ticky-tack violation.

  21. September 16, 2018 the day the NFL died. Mark Cuban modern day Nostradamus. I loved this game so much. Never in a million years could I have imagined it would devolve into…this. RIP American Football.

  22. Well, in all fairness, if not for that phantom roughing the passer call, we would not be talking about Vikings dominating in the 4th quarter. Full disclosure, I was a Cousins doubter – I thought Case was the right move – starting to look like I was mistaken.

    And, things were pretty even in OT – as evidenced by the final score.

  23. The call on Matthews is related to “burping”, picking the QB up and slamming him to the ground, which Matthews did not do. The ref obviously saw it differently. But that rule has been around for several years. It has nothing to do with a player landing on the QB intentionally, which is related to the new rule in place.

  24. I agree 100%, the call call against Kendrick’s was wrong the call against Matthews was wrong. Both led to scores. The Matthews call seems bigger but it wasn’t. It was just the timing of it. Move on to next week.

  26. Im a Vikings fan and that was a good sack by Matthews, totally clean. However, the comments above are right regarding almost all of the calls going the packers way. Earlier in the game the vikings were called for roughing the passer on an equally clean sack on rodgers. I saw SO many blatant uncalled holding penalties by packers offensive lineman it was crazy. At one point Hunter would have clearly sacked rodgers in the end zone for a safety but the offensive lineman literally pulled Hunters shoulder pads to the ground once he was beat. No holding call, plus they ended up calling a bogus penalty on the vikings secondary that play instead.

    All around, my Packer fan wife and i agree that there are WAY too many flags, for both teams in each game, that shouldnt be called and really are ruining the game of football. We basically need to get rid of all the rule changes that have been made over the last 5 years.

  30. How about Packers players, coaches AND fans STOP whining about the call and focus on the pathetic defensive effort in the 4th quarter!

    They blew ANOTHER double-digit 4th quarter lead, gave up 3 TD passes AND 22 total points!
    THATS the story, not the “bad call”
    In the last SEVEN games vs the Vikings, Green Bay has TWO wins!
    Ouch

  32. Jack Lambert used to say have the quarterbacks wear a dress so everyone knows that they are not allowed to be tackled. With that type of call from Corrente, just how can a quarterback be tackled legally? The NFL should throw a flag on Corrente and fine him for that awful call.

