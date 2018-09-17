Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Takeaways from Sunday’s Bills loss, including how QB Josh Allen fared in his first NFL start.

Dolphins RB Frank Gore keeps climbing in the record books.

First-round pick Sony Michel made his Patriots debut on Sunday.

Penalties loomed large in Sunday’s Jets loss.

A look at how the Ravens running game is coming together.

The 1988 Bengals got back together for a reunion.

Will the Browns make a change at kicker?

Sunday was a bad day for the Steelers defense.

The Texans offensive line knows their performance has been lacking.

LB Darius Leonard is fitting right in with the Colts.

The lack of RB Leonard Fournette was no problem at all for the Jaguars.

The Titans got creative in Sunday’s win over the Texans.

Broncos WR Tim Patrick played a big part in Sunday’s win.

The Chiefs offense and special teams made up for their defense on Sunday.

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon‘s come a long way in the red zone.

The Raiders couldn’t finish the job against the Broncos.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott praised the defense’s play on Sunday night.

Said Giants RB Saquon Barkley, “It’s a long season. I know that sounds cliche. We have some time to figure it out, but we have to figure it out quickly.”

Will the Eagles move to add a wide receiver after Mike Wallace‘s injury?

The Washington offense flopped against the Colts.

The Bears secondary will have their eyes on Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett on Monday night.

How does starting 0-2 change the Lions’ goals for this season?

Packers K Mason Crosby discussed his missed field goal late in regulation.

It appears Vikings RB Dalvin Cook avoided a serious injury.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan put his feet to good use against the Panthers.

The Panthers defense came up short in Atlanta.

Saints QB Taysom Hill got into Sunday’s game as a kickoff returner.

If the Buccaneers are dreaming, they don’t want a wakeup call.

The Cardinals were blown out for the second straight week.

P Johnny Hekker did extra duty for the Rams after K Greg Zuerlein was injured.

RB Matt Breida got on track for the 49ers in Sunday’s win.

Looking for the very best of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.