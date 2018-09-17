Mychal Kendricks starts for Seahawks

AP

Mychal Kendricks arrived in Seattle earlier this week. Apparently that was enough time for him to learn what he needed to learn about the Seahawks defense.

Or maybe he’s just better than anybody else the Seahawks could put out there at weakside linebacker tonight.

Kendricks opened the game in place of K.J. Wright, who continues to rehab from arthroscopic knee surgery.

Austin Calitro started at middle linebacker in place of Bobby Wagner, who injured his groin in the season opener.

Rookie Shaquem Griffin struggled last week in his NFL debut, prompting the Seahawks to sign Kendricks last Monday. Kendricks can play while appealing an NFL suspension.

He entered a guilty plea earlier this month to federal charges of insider trading and faces up to 25 years in prison.

The Browns, who signed him to a free agent deal in the offseason, released Kendricks after news of the charges surfaced.