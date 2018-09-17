New rules continue to promote longer kickoff returns

Getty Images

After nearly going extinct in the NFL, the kickoff return is back.

This year’s new rules, which prevent coverage teams from getting a running start on kickoffs, are giving returners more room to run and resulting in longer returns.

Last season, across the NFL, all kickoff returns averaged just 21.6 yards. So far this season, all kickoff returns have averaged 25.1 yards.

For fans, that’s an exciting development: In recent years, the rule changes promoted more touchbacks and fewer long returns. A long kickoff return is one of the most exciting plays in the report, and we’re seeing longer returns now.

But it remains to be seen whether the NFL will view this as a positive development. If the new rules are encouraging longer returns, that will encourage returners to bring more kickoffs out of the end zone, rather than staying in the end zone for a touchback. And that will mean more collisions on kickoff returns, and more concussions on kickoff returns. The NFL wants to eliminate those concussions.

So it’s possible that the new kickoff return boom will be short-lived, and the NFL will change the rules again next offseason. But for now, kickoff returners are having a good year.