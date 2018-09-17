NFL to use Clay Matthews’ penalty as a “teaching tool” for pass rushers

AP

The NFL will use two roughing the passer penalties from the Packers-Vikings game as teaching tools this week.

The two roughing penalties in that game — one on Eric Kendricks and one on Clay Matthews — were correctly officiated, according to a league source. The technique of grabbing the passer from behind the leg or legs, scooping and pulling in an upward motion, is a foul.

NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron will share the two plays with teams this week to reiterate that the tactic is a foul.

Matthews and the Packers publicly have disagreed with referee Tony Corrente’s decision to penalize the Packers linebacker for his hit on Kirk Cousins.

Jaire Alexander intercepted Cousins’ pass with 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter, which would have allowed Green Bay to escape with a 29-21 victory. Instead, the 15-yard penalty kept the drive alive, and the Vikings scored a touchdown and two-point conversion to send the game to overtime.

Kendricks’ penalty on Aaron Rodgers came late in the second quarter and helped Green Bay kick a field goal on the final play of the half.