NFL to use Clay Matthews’ penalty as a “teaching tool” for pass rushers

Posted by Charean Williams on September 17, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
AP

The NFL will use two roughing the passer penalties from the Packers-Vikings game as teaching tools this week.

The two roughing penalties in that game — one on Eric Kendricks and one on Clay Matthews — were correctly officiated, according to a league source. The technique of grabbing the passer from behind the leg or legs, scooping and pulling in an upward motion, is a foul.

NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron will share the two plays with teams this week to reiterate that the tactic is a foul.

Matthews and the Packers publicly have disagreed with referee Tony Corrente’s decision to penalize the Packers linebacker for his hit on Kirk Cousins.

Jaire Alexander intercepted Cousins’ pass with 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter, which would have allowed Green Bay to escape with a 29-21 victory. Instead, the 15-yard penalty kept the drive alive, and the Vikings scored a touchdown and two-point conversion to send the game to overtime.

Kendricks’ penalty on Aaron Rodgers came late in the second quarter and helped Green Bay kick a field goal on the final play of the half.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “NFL to use Clay Matthews’ penalty as a “teaching tool” for pass rushers

  1. I was rooting for the Vikings but Matthews did not lift Cousins up off the ground. He didn’t even wrap up so how could he lift? It was a little hit, not even full force. Officiating has always been mediocre in its best years, but this season it seems WAY out of line with reality so far.

  2. I’m glad they’re officially stating that the two plays were equivalent. I would hate for the flag to be thrown on one team and not the other because that threatens the integrity of the game. Still, I would have preferred them to come out and say that neither play should have been penalized.

  4. There’s a very good replay angle out there on this play. I’ve watched it over and over and can’t see any lifting or scooping. He initially doesn’t grab Cousins by the legs. Matthews hits Cousins with his right shoulder in the stomach. His right arm wraps around Cousins’ waist. He carries him to the ground.

    This angle was from the opposite side of the ref, perhaps that’s the problem. As Matthews is carrying Cousins downward, physics kick in (equal and opposite reaction), and Cousins right leg (the side the ref can see) goes toward Matthews and then bounces back again, which pulls the leg up slightly. Maybe that’s what the ref was seeing. If so, it’s more of a bad angle call than an outright bad call.

    Having said that, I can’t believe the league still says it’s a good call. Nevermind, I can believe it.

  5. I watched both plays multiple times and in both cases the quarterback jumped a little as he was throwing the ball, so he was in the air at the time he was hit. I suppose that could make it appear that the defender was lifting the quarterback off his feet, but it didn’t happen. In both cases, the defender did everything possible to avoid landing on the quarterback or hitting him too high or too low. They really are asking the impossible and it’s going to be a big problem if they’re doubling down on this.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!