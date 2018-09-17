Patrick Mahomes unfazed by the run he’s on

AP

Everyone around Patrick Mahomes is sort of freaking out right now, and rightfully so.

With the Chiefs starting job his with the offseason trade of Alex Smith to Washington, there was no longer a safety net for the second-year quarterback. And the Chiefs spent the offseason sandbagging a bit, insisting they were willing to live with the inevitable mistakes.

Only, they have been evitable, because Mahomes hasn’t made them, while throwing a league-high 10 touchdown passes in two games, including six in yesterday’s win over the Steelers.

“It’s just crazy,” his father Pat Mahomes told Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America. “Watching him, he’s so calm. The thing that’s funny to me is he really doesn’t realize what he just did. He went into Pittsburgh, where they’ve won more Super Bowls than any team in history, and he won. He really doesn’t think about that stuff. He doesn’t think about being in Heinz Field playing [Ben] Roethlisberger. He just goes and plays football.”

And he’s playing it better than anyone in the league at the moment.

He’s led the Chiefs to a 2-0 start on the road, with 10 touchdowns (to seven different targets) and no interceptions, and also no apparent desire to take any credit for it.

“What’s happened speaks to coach [Andy] Reid and everything he’s taught me in the last year,” the younger Mahomes said. “He’s prepared me to go out and play fast. In this system, if you can play fast, you can take advantage of things against the defense. And the talent and the legends I have around me—I’m just really trying to get the ball out of my hands and into these playmakers’ hands.”

The way he says it, it sounds so easy. But easy is the way he’s making things look so far this season.