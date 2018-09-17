Patriots cut Corey Coleman to create roster spot for Josh Gordon

AP

After trading for a talented Browns wide receiver, the Patriots cut one the Browns drafted in the first round.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots created the roster spot for their Josh Gordon deal by releasing Corey Coleman.

The Patriots picked Coleman off the scrap heap last week, so that part of it is not surprising. Coleman didn’t travel with the team to Jacksonville, and was inactive for his one week in New England.

The Browns had sent their 2016 first-rounder (16th overall) to Buffalo during training camp, but the Bills didn’t want him either. So the Patriots did what they do, trying to buy a bargain in the scratch-and-dent sale. But when they found something with more potential value, they didn’t pursue the experiment.