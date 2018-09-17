Patriots cut Corey Coleman to create roster spot for Josh Gordon

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 17, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
AP

After trading for a talented Browns wide receiver, the Patriots cut one the Browns drafted in the first round.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots created the roster spot for their Josh Gordon deal by releasing Corey Coleman.

The Patriots picked Coleman off the scrap heap last week, so that part of it is not surprising. Coleman didn’t travel with the team to Jacksonville, and was inactive for his one week in New England.

The Browns had sent their 2016 first-rounder (16th overall) to Buffalo during training camp, but the Bills didn’t want him either. So the Patriots did what they do, trying to buy a bargain in the scratch-and-dent sale. But when they found something with more potential value, they didn’t pursue the experiment.

9 responses to “Patriots cut Corey Coleman to create roster spot for Josh Gordon

  3. can’t wait to see Brady go off on Gordon the first time he throws a pick because Gordon ran the wrong route…. GONNA HAPPEN….

  4. But I thought the Brown’s didn’t want to trade him to an AFC opponent? Guess old Goodell stepped in and would block a trade to any other team.

  6. Hopefully Gordon and BB get along and it works out. What is of far MORE concern is the continuation of the same old non-existent Pass Rush from 2017. Bortles had ALL DAY to dismantle the Patriots.
    Patriots played scared, especially in the fourth quarter when it was 4th and inches and BB gave the game away playing scared.

  7. Odds of Josh having success in NE are slim. He may have addiction issues but what he really has is terrible self discipline problems. He’ll work for about 3 weeks, then check out. Last I checked, NE doesn’t look too kindly on discipline issues. They hope their magic and influence will turn him around but I just don’t think he’s reachable like that.

  8. I do not know how the patriots do it. They can lose a lineman to injury on sunday, walk down to the corner tavern on Monday and sign the biggest man in there and play him on Sunday. On Monday, he is awarded the player of the week. Belichik can take the hapless, the head ache and the head case and get productivity out of him that now other coach can. He manages to motivate the loafer, the coaster, the goat roper and the locker room cancer to play like all pros. What ever he does, the other coaches should try it. Gotta give the man credit.

  9. Irrespective of Josh Gordon’s demons, I wonder how quickly he can (if at all) pick up the purported complex offense that we always hear about. Chad Johnson couldn’t, but that is a low bar to measure from. I hope for Josh things work out.

