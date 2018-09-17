Philip Rivers thinks Josh Allen has “the right approach”

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen made his first NFL start on Sunday and was not able to lead his team to a win, but he did earn a nice review from a quarterback with a lot more starts under his belt.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers made his 194th regular season start in the 31-20 Chargers win and said after the game that the hardest thing for a young quarterback to do is nail down “the little details” that can add up to big differences on the scoreboard. Allen will have to navigate those bumps in the road and Rivers thinks he’s heading the right way.

“One thing he’s got is he can throw it a long way,” Rivers said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “I know he has a great passion for the game. Each and every week he’s going to improve. There’s going to be some ups and downs. There always is. There still is for me in year 15. I think he’s got the right approach.”

Allen was 18-of-33 for 245 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while getting sacked five times and running eight times for 32 yards. Those last numbers shed light on how little protection the offensive line is offering the rookie, which won’t make things easier as he tries to find the improvement he’ll need to build a career anywhere close to the one Rivers has put together.