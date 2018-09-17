Phillip Lindsay making most of “great opportunity” with Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos drafted Royce Freeman in the third round this year and installed him as their starter, but he hasn’t been the most impressive rookie running back in Denver through the first two weeks of the year.

That would be the undrafted Phillip Lindsay, who followed up 102 yards from scrimmage in the opener with 111 yards in Sunday’s 20-19 win over the Raiders. That makes Lindsay the first undrafted player to top 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two NFL games.

“Just playing football,” Lindsay said, via the Denver Post. “Just playing football for my team. It’s just a great opportunity to be here. I can’t thank [General Manager John] Elway enough for letting me be a part of this organization.”

Head coach Vance Joseph called Lindsay a “total package” while citing his contributions on special teams as well and it seems he’s quickly found a niche on the team he rooted for while growing up in Colorado.