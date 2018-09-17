Ravens bring back Albert McClellan

Getty Images

The Ravens saw linebacker C.J. Mosley go down with a bone bruise to his knee in last Thursday’s loss to the Bengals and they made a move on Monday to increase their depth while he’s out of the picture.

The team announced that they have re-signed veteran linebacker Albert McClellan. McClellan was released on September 1 when the Ravens dropped to a 53-man roster for the regular season.

McClellan joined the team as an undrafted rookie in 2010 and played in 90 games for the Ravens starting in the 2011 season. McClellan, who missed all of last season after tearing his ACL, has 166 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles over the course of his career.

The Ravens opened a spot for McClellan by placing cornerback Maurice Canady on injured reserve. Canady had four tackles in Week One, but didn’t play against the Bengals because of a thigh injury.