Report: Browns signing Greg Joseph as new kicker

The Browns worked out kickers on Monday and they’ve reportedly settled on one as the replacement for Zane Gonzalez.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns will sign Greg Joseph over other candidates that included Cairo Santos and Blair Walsh.

Joseph has never kicked in a regular season game. He was in camp with the Dolphins this summer and made all three field goals and two extra points during four preseason appearances for Miami.

Gonzalez missed a field goal against the Steelers in the 21-21 tie in Week One and then missed four kicks against the Saints in Sunday’s 21-18 Browns loss. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gonzalez is being evaluated for a groin injury on Monday, so he will likely be waived/injured once the move to add his replacement is official.