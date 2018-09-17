Report: Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson suffers torn ACL

Getty Images

The Jaguars enjoyed a significant win over the Patriots yesterday, but future wins were made more difficult to attain.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was diagnosed with a torn ACL after yesterday’s game.

He left in the first half and didn’t return, and had an MRI last night which revealed the damage.

The 2017 second-round pick started 15 games for the Jaguars last season, after their plans with Branden Albert fell through.

They’ll now turn to Josh Wells, a former undrafted rookie from James Madison, who has four starts in four seasons.