Report: LeSean McCoy has fractured ribs

Getty Images

The first two weeks of the 2018 Bills season have been a disaster as they’ve been outscored 78-23, benched their initial starting quarterback and seen a player retire at halftime of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

They also have to deal with an injury to their top running back. LeSean McCoy left the loss to L.A. early with a rib injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McCoy fractured his ribs.

Rapoport adds that the injury does not necessarily mean McCoy will miss the team’s Week Three trip to Minnesota, but it would leave him well less than 100 percent for a game against a good defense.

Given how little McCoy has been able to accomplish through the first two weeks — 61 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards — that doesn’t sound like the recipe for a big turnaround in Week Three, but the days to come will provide more information about McCoy’s outlook for the week.