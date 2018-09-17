Report: Patriots, Browns close to deal on Josh Gordon trade

AP

The Browns and Patriots are reportedly on the verge of a deal that would send Josh Gordon to New England.

Although no deal is done, the sides are getting close to an agreement, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Browns announced on Saturday that they would release Gordon, but they’ve apparently thought better of it after hearing from other NFL teams that were interested in his services. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been willing to take chances on talented but troubled players before, and he’s apparently willing to do so again for Gordon.

If the Patriots make the trade, it would give Tom Brady his most talented receiver since Randy Moss, who was also acquired in a high-risk, high-reward trade. In Moss’s case, the reward ended up easily outweighing the risk.

When he’s been healthy both physically and mentally, Gordon has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. If the Patriots acquire him, and can keep him on the field, they’re adding a huge weapon to their offense.