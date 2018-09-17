Report: Patriots send fifth-round pick for Josh Gordon

Getty Images

The Patriots and Browns have moved from close to agreeing on a trade sending wide receiver Josh Gordon to New England to reportedly agreeing on that trade.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots will send a 2019 fifth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Gordon. The teams have also agreed that the Browns will send a 2019 seventh-round pick back to the Patriots in the event that Gordon fails to play 10 of the 14 games left on New England’s regular season schedule.

Gordon was scratched from the Browns lineup against the Saints on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, but Schefter reports that Gordon is believed to be healthy enough to play for the Patriots against the Lions in Week Three.

If that’s the case, he’ll join Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and James White as a target for Tom Brady. Julian Edelman is set to join them in Week Five after serving a four-game suspension.