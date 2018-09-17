Report: Patriots send fifth-round pick for Josh Gordon

Posted by Josh Alper on September 17, 2018, 4:21 PM EDT
The Patriots and Browns have moved from close to agreeing on a trade sending wide receiver Josh Gordon to New England to reportedly agreeing on that trade.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots will send a 2019 fifth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Gordon. The teams have also agreed that the Browns will send a 2019 seventh-round pick back to the Patriots in the event that Gordon fails to play 10 of the 14 games left on New England’s regular season schedule.

Gordon was scratched from the Browns lineup against the Saints on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, but Schefter reports that Gordon is believed to be healthy enough to play for the Patriots against the Lions in Week Three.

If that’s the case, he’ll join Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and James White as a target for Tom Brady. Julian Edelman is set to join them in Week Five after serving a four-game suspension.

81 responses to “Report: Patriots send fifth-round pick for Josh Gordon

  4. Why would any team that trades with the patriots. They have won 5 super bowls and always go to the afc championship game.Everyone knows they are gonna be good so let’s give them help. NFL execs don’t play to win the game.

  7. Tuns out Gordon was smarter than a lot of people gave him credit for. He kept quiet, played his cards close to the vest, and ended up in the best situation possible.

  8. Josh will not be with the Patriots beyond week 8. I support Josh, but his demons have got the best of him. In other words it appears that Cleveland just traded a 7th for a 6th, which will they will probably turn into another failed kicker, and which New England will turn into another Tom Brady.

    It’s basically his last chance to stay normal for the next 4 months to show he can do so.

    This is a no brainer, as an extending “tryout” and if he can’t be active for 10 games, no harm, no foul.

    This is sure to enrage all other fanbases even more.

  19. As a patriots hater…goddddd dang that’s a lot in the cupboard for Brady to work with, imagine if Edelman can still play how nasty those weapons are with Gordon, hogan, Edelman & gronk. That’s a big “if” for Edelman & Gordon still being able to play but if they can, have fun with that, afc teams…

    5th rounder for someone that would of been released and oh yea hes a raging never gonna get it and wake up DRUG ADDICT!

    Not even getting traded to NE will wake up a drug addict! All he cares about is getting high. He clearly has mental health ISSUES!

    NE is DONE!

  21. You’re telling me that if Josh Gordon plays 10 games with the control NE has him under over the next few years he’s not worth a 2nd rounder? Obviously if he plays 10 games hes figured out his life. CLE got FLEECED

  22. I don’t see this in any way working out. The Patriots are not the place for this kid. He has failed multiple times in both the college and pro ranks. If you hold him 100% accountable to everything, he is going to be off this team in less than a month. He routinely shows up late for practice, can’t stay clean and apparently wasn’t communication well with the Browns. The whole offseason debacle, just nothing about this looks like it’s going to work out. He needs a team that is going to overlook his stupidity for now, get him on the field and in rhythm. He’s not going to be successful in the Patriots military environment.

  23. I’m shocked they got a 5th for this guy. Just seems like a Conditional 7th at best. Belichick enforces his will on players, but is he running a meth clinic on the side?

  25. Why would the Browns want to make NE any better? Plus they wouldn’t send Jimmy G to the Browns. I wouldn’t send Flash to them. But I would rather them then to the steelers, ravens or cinci.

  26. I’m surprised at the deal, but it’ll either work or it won’t. It’s a risk. They took Floyd for a few games and he did pretty well. Not well enough to keep the next year, but he served the desired purpose. I just hope Gordon will get a lot of help with his obvious problems.

  29. **If** this guy can pick up the system and **if** he can stay of the hooberstankel, with Edelman coming back, by late October, this Pats offense could look a lot different than yesterday…

  31. Football is becoming a sport designed by lawyers, managed by marketing executives, and played by people who hate the country where it’s played. So exciting.

  32. Just can’t stay away from the weed… not sure the “NY state of mind” will work for him. Good Luck on that Patriots

  36. Anyone pause to think that maybe the losing organization in Cleveland made him less inclined to clean up his act and/or urine?

    How many players, specifically QBs and WRs, have the Browns churned over in the past few years? Maybe the players just don’t care anymore.

  38. One thing clear about NE in week 2 is they need playmakers besides Gronk. This was a steal and if any team in the league can get his kid to reach his potential it would be NE. I gotta think Jacksonville isn’t happy right now.

  39. Kris Leggett says:
    September 17, 2018 at 4:24 pm
    Why would any team that trade with the patriots. They have won 5 super bowls and always go to the afc championship game.Everyone knows they are gonna be good so let’s give them help. NFL execs don’t play to win the game.

    Don’t worry, a quick call into Goodell for a swift, creative “cheating” idea, can ge conjured up, a framejob will ensue, and draft picks taken.

  42. pfffffffffffffffffffffffft says:
    September 17, 2018 at 4:29 pm
    Miracle water in New England.

    First Martelus Bennet, now Josh Gordon.

    Leave their teams injured and can play the very next week for the Patriots.
    Awesome stuff.

    Can you blame the players for wanting to get out of dung holes?

  44. I dont understand why most teams deal with the Pats. Especially when you aren’t going to hold out for more from them. They’re the Pats are going to win a lot every year. Make them give up more for anyone. Surely they could’ve gotten a 5th from another team for Gordon. So why give them to the Pats, especially when the Pats wouldnt work with you on Garoppolo?

    When Gordon is on his game, he’s a man among boys. Let’s hope that he stays on the straight and narrow.
  50. “murphyslaw40 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 4:32 pm
    Anyone pause to think that maybe the losing organization in Cleveland made him less inclined to clean up his act and/or urine?”

    And what about his college career, where he failed to clean up his act and ended up in the supplemental draft?
    I get what you are saying, but sometimes your bias clouds your vision. Look at his career from college through today and tell me how successful he has shown he can be in an environment where his accountability will be demanded for everything?

  52. You become really good at hiding things when you’re an addict, you’ll bring the worst out in others around you too. It’s just the way it is.

  53. The last failed drug test was March 2016. That’s 2.5 years of testing 3x/week year round (as a Stage 3 offender) without failing a test. Considering all the Pats are giving up is a late 5th round pick, the risk:reward ratio seems pretty clearly in the Pats favor.

  54. You’re telling me that if Josh Gordon plays 10 games with the control NE has him under over the next few years he’s not worth a 2nd rounder? Obviously if he plays 10 games hes figured out his life. CLE got FLEECED
    They don’t have control over the next few years. If he plays the 10 games he finishes the last year on his contract and will be a free agent. Nobody in their right mind would give up a 2nd rounder for a guy with that much baggage and on the last year of his contract.

  57. I don’t understand why the Pats would do this. If work ethic and accountability is the Patriot way,that’s the complete opposite of Josh Gordon.This reminds of them signing Chad Johnson only to find out he was just freelancing his whole career and couldn’t or wouldn’t learn a playbook.

  61. If your a player and never want to get drug tested and get special treatment…..Foxboro is the way to go. The next drug test for a patriot player will be 3 years from now.

  63. The first time he’s tardy to practice will be the last time. Coach don’t put up with bs. At $790k rental what’s not to like?

  64. He could be a CHRONIC problem for opposing defenses alongside Gronk. If Gordons right. Him and Brady could ROLL UP FATTY numbers together. Just SMOKING all the competition and HIGH fiveing TD after TD. Possibly BLAZING their way to another SUPERBOWL

  65. “vaphinfan says:
    September 17, 2018 at 4:43 pm
    If your a player and never want to get drug tested and get special treatment…..Foxboro is the way to go. The next drug test for a patriot player will be 3 years from now.”

    Why do you think James Harrison was happy to go there. He was tired of getting drug tested every time he tackled a player while in Pittsburgh. His instagram posts were hilarious. The “randomness” of his drug testing was more or less, when will he be tested today?

  68. Precisely because this is the Browns this will end up a smashing success for the Patriots. Watch him have an have an amazing season and not get in a stitch of trouble. The Drive. The Fumble and now, The Trade

  69. jvotoronto says:
    September 17, 2018 at 4:30 pm
    Well, we’ll see if Josh Gordon can get his act together. He’s not going to be coddled there.

    GET HIS ACT TOGETHER???
    ARE YOU SERIOUS??
    can’t wait to see Brady go off on Gordon the first time he throws a pick because Gordon ran the wrong route…. GONNA HAPPEN….

  73. Could see this coming a mile away. Pats lose a game, have no outside playmakers. Browns turn over a guy for peanuts. Gordon goes to a much better situation, playing in games of actual consequence, under/with people he actually respects, and turns himself around.

    There ought to be some sort of penalty for a player ‘manipulating’ the system this way, whether intentional or unintentional. Making yourself ‘problematic’ by the team you’re contracted to play for should not result in a positive circumstance for the player. The browns are losing talent and equity, and were forced to cut bait.

  74. Just so it’s known, Cleveland didn’t consider drug relapse as the issue with J Gordon. The concerns revolve around the way he handles himself in the locker room around a bunch of young impressionable players. They don’t need the drama of it all.

  75. vaphinfan says:
    September 17, 2018 at 4:43 pm
    If your a player and never want to get drug tested and get special treatment…..Foxboro is the way to go.
    Jeez, give it a rest already. Do you realize that Edelman is out 4 games for a failed test? Now, go enjoy your 1st place standing for the next few weeks until things get back to normal in the AFCE.

  76. This a very low risk deal. If the kid can figure out the offense and plays 10 games then that is a huge upside for the Pats. If not he is gone and the Pats lose nothing.

  77. “If he plays the 10 games he finishes the last year on his contract and will be a free agent. Nobody in their right mind would give up a 2nd rounder for a guy with that much baggage and on the last year of his contract.”

    Nope. Because he was suspended for 2 years he is not even a restricted FA next year. He is considered to be in the 3rd year of his contract at the moment IIRC.

  78. This kid is desperate without some kind of sizzle in his system…..he’ll be in the locker room pre game drinking Belichick’s Old Spice.

  79. Great move by Josh Gordon and his agent! The Browns will be 0-15-1! That’s a win for this team, Tyrod is a backup that will not win you any football games with his arm. If Josh can stay clean and have a big year with Brady and the Patriots he will be the best free agent WR in 2019. The dude is a freak of nature…

  80. Ummm….with the constantly losing thing going on in Cleveland it was time for them to part ways…..that can drive a player to drugs just as much as anything. Hope for the best, but with NE “not being any fun” this should be very interesting if he makes it through 2 weeks. Watch them keep him on the bench for 5 games while he studies the playbook and come back as a beast. Really pushing for the kid to make it. Plus he was in Cleveland had what would’ve been a record year had he played every game and they still bombed. Also, another point, as good and safe a qb Tyrod is he was never gonna air it out for Gordon. He would’ve been an under-utilized weapon.

  81. How are people saying he is a top receiver in the NFL? Since 2013 he has played in 11 games. That’s 11 games in 4 full seasons with 43 receptions. Not a true sample to measure his current worth.

