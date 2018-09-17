Report: Tests on Monday show no rib fracture for LeSean McCoy

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy hurt his ribs during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, but a report early Monday morning that he fractured one or more of them was apparently incorrect.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media made that report, but came back a few hours later to amend it in light of new information. Per the second report, McCoy’s belief on Sunday night was that he fractured his ribs but further tests on Monday showed that was not the case.

When it was believed that McCoy suffered a fracture, word was that he was still going to try to play in Minnesota next Sunday. Presumably that will remain the case after learning that he has suffered a different injury.

If he can’t go, Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy would be Buffalo’s options out of the backfield.