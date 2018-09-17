Rob Kelley may need toe surgery, could miss a month or more

Getty Images

Washington running back’s Rob Kelley‘s role was diminished by a draft pick, then a veteran free agent.

Now he won’t have one at all for a bit.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, coach Jay Gruden said Kelley might need surgery to repair a toe injury, and could miss at least a month.

Kelley had just one carry in yesterday’s loss to the Colts, after getting three carries in the opener.

He dropped some weight this offseason, and seemed to be poised to get more work after the injury to second-round pick Derrius Guice. But that went away the moment Adrian Peterson showed up, with Chris Thompson working as their pass-catching back.