Saints bringing back defensive tackle Jay Bromley

After releasing him during final roster cuts, the New Orleans Saints are seeking a reunion with veteran defensive tackle Jay Bromley.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Newtork, Bromley is flying to New Orleans to re-sign the team he spent the offseason with.

Bromley signed with the Saints in May and appeared in all four preseason games with the team before being released on Sept. 1. He recorded four tackles in the preseason. He adds depth to the Saints defensive line with Tyeler Davidson dealing with a foot injury.

Bromley spent the first four years of his career with the New York Giants, appearing in 55 games with four starts.