Seahawks score to get within 17-10

Where has that been all night?

The Seahawks had only five first downs and 80 total yards through three quarters. On their first drive of the fourth quarter, Seattle drove 75 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown to cut Chicago’s lead to 17-10.

Russell Wilson went 4-for-4 for 54 yards and a touchdown in the scoring drive after going only 9-of-20 for 69 yards in the first three quarters.

Tyler Lockett caught the 19-yard touchdown pass from Wilson.

Seattle punter Michael Dickson had a dropkick kickoff that Anthony Miller returned only to the 15-yard line, and the Seahawks held to get the ball back with a chance to tie.