Sean McDermott hasn’t talked to Vontae Davis since halftime

Vontae Davis is done with football, and the Bills are done talking about the cornerback.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he has not talked to Davis since Davis abruptly quit the team at halftime Sunday, leaving Buffalo in a precarious position with only two healthy cornerbacks.

“I didn’t feel a need [to talk to Davis],” McDermott said Monday, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “I’m focused on my team right now. There’s no need to address it, because we’re moving on. That’s what a team does. This is not going to become a distraction moving forward. The Vontae situation, his actions have spoken; he’s retired.”

The Bills are discussing how to fill Davis’ spot.

If rookie nickel back Taron Johnson can’t play this week, the Bills will need at least one cornerback. Johnson is day to day after injuring his shoulder in the season opener.

Phillip Gaines dislocated his elbow against the Chargers, but McDermott said the Bills have not ruled him out for Sunday.