Steve Wilks has “total confidence” in Mike McCoy

The Cardinals scored six points and gained 213 yards in Week One and failed to reach either of those modest marks in Week Two, so it’s fair to say that they have some work to do on offense.

Head coach Steve Wilks said after Sunday’s 34-0 loss to the Rams that he would evaluate everything about the offense and returned on Monday to say that he has “total confidence” in offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. Despite that confidence, Wilks did say that they are going to make some changes to what McCoy put in place over the offseason.

Wilks said the team would scheme more ways to get David Johnson the ball, including lining him up in the slot more often in hopes of getting him the ball in space. He said that the team will also be scaled back in terms of the amount of plays that they have in the mix from week to week.

One change that may not be imminent is a move to rookie Josh Rosen at quarterback. Wilks didn’t discuss personnel changes, but reiterated what he said on Sunday about the offensive failures being about more than just Sam Bradford. That may not remain the case if this week’s tweaks don’t pan out against the Bears.