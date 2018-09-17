Terrelle Pryor apologizes to Sam Darnold for sloppy route that led to INT

AP

It goes on Sam Darnold‘s record as an interception. There is no asterisk to indicate Jets receiver Terrelle Pryor ran a sloppy route.

But it mattered to Pryor that everyone knows Darnold’s second interception Sunday was on him.

The receiver privately apologized to the rookie quarterback.

“The way Sam throws, he doesn’t look at you,” Pryor said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He doesn’t stare at you when he throws. He believes that you’re going to be there.

“I let him down. I said it to him after the game, ‘I hope you forgive me. I’ll make sure I’m there next time.’ That one, it’s not on Sam, and I wish it could go on a stat for me. That was a tough one for me, and I’m still thinking about that right now. All I keep thinking about is that play.”

Darnold finished 25-of-41 for 334 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the Jets’ 20-12 loss to the Dolphins. But he continues to win over his teammates.

“He did great,” said Pryor, who made 10 starts at quarterback before transitioning to receiver. “He’s going to be a great player for a long time. He’s such a talent, just working with him. God, I wish I could have that play. I think I could have at least made it incomplete. He works too hard. We got to work hard, too. I let him down on that play.”