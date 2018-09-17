Titans “waiting to see” how Marcus Mariota progresses

Getty Images

The Titans played without quarterback Marcus Mariota on Sunday because of a right elbow injury and it’s not clear how much longer that will be the case.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that Mariota’s status is the same as it was heading into the weekend and that he is “hopeful that it will improve as quickly as possible.”

“There’s some things he can do, and there’s some throws that he can’t really comfortably make,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “So we’ll see where he’s at as this things go on. … It could be something that actually … gets better overnight, and it gets better tomorrow. So that’s kind of where we’re at. We’re waiting to see, and every day is a new day.”

Blaine Gabbert started in Mariota’s place and went 13-of-20 for 117 yards and a touchdown while also leading the drive that resulted in Ryan Succop‘s game-winning field goal. The Titans also had safety Kevin Byard throw a touchdown on a fake punt and used running back Derrick Henry out of the Wildcat during the victory over Houston.