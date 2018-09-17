Vikings cut Daniel Carlson, will sign Dan Bailey

Getty Images

After kicker Daniel Carlson missed three field goals, including two in overtime, during Sunday’s tie with the Packers, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said he and General Manager Rick Spielman would discuss the rookie’s future with the team on Monday.

They’ve reached the conclusion that Carlson doesn’t have a future with the team. NFL Media reports that Carlson, a fifth-round pick this year, has been placed on waivers.

They also report that his replacement will be former Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey. Word on Sunday was that Bailey had turned down multiple offers since being released on cutdown day and was waiting for the “right team” before returning to active duty.

As an NFC finalist last year that plays its home games in a dome, the Vikings apparently fit the bill and Bailey will join them in time to face the Bills in Week Three.