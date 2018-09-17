Vikings sign Aldrick Robinson

Getty Images

The Vikings are adding some speed at wide receiver.

Veteran free agent Aldrick Robinson will sign with Minnesota, according to NFL Network.

Last year Robinson played in all 16 games with the 49ers, catching 19 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He was cut at the end of the preseason this year.

Drafted by Washington in 2011, Robinson spent four years there and one year in Atlanta.

Robinson would likely be the Vikings’ fourth receiver, behind Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Laquon Treadwell.