Washington signing Michael Floyd

Getty Images

Washington wasn’t done after adding Breshad Perriman. The team also is adding free agent Michael Floyd, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Washington announced it cut receiver Jehu Chesson.

Kendall Wright was among the other receivers who worked out for Washington on Monday.

The team placed a pair of receivers on injured reserve last week with high-ankle sprains. It began the day with six receivers on the roster before cutting Chesson and signing Perriman or Floyd.

Three wideouts — Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson — caught passes in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

Floyd played 152 snaps in 11 games for the Vikings last season, making 10 receptions for 78 yards. He spent training camp with the Saints but didn’t make it to the season opener.

Floyd, a former first-round pick of the Cardinals, also has played for New England.

He has 256 receptions for 3,859 yards and 24 touchdowns in his six NFL seasons.