Washington workout results in job for Breshad Perriman

Former Ravens first-round pick Breshad Perriman has been making the workout rounds since being released by Baltimore, but he can stop moving around the country.

Perriman worked out for Washington on Monday and there are multiple reports that he has signed a deal with the team. Several other players also worked out for the team, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, including Paxton Lynch, Michael Floyd and Kendall Wright.

Perriman previously worked out for the Eagles, Jets, Giants, and Bills.

Washington placed a pair of wide receivers on injured reserve last week and have yet to officially announce any roster moves on Monday. They have six receivers on the roster and three of them — Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson — caught passes in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.