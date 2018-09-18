A radical idea for creating clarity as to roughing the passer

Posted by Mike Florio on September 18, 2018, 10:31 AM EDT
The NFL rule book continues to grow every year, with new rules always added and few if any rules ever taken away. While in many respects a byproduct of unforeseen situations creating undesirable outcomes that the league hopes to ensure will be unrepeated, the end result is that more rules and regulations and points of emphasis and interpretations continue to emerge, making it harder for players, coaches, media, and fans to ever know what is and what isn’t a foul, and why it is and isn’t a foul.

Roughing the passer presents a prime example of this phenomenon. That specific portion of the rule book currently consists of more than 1,000 words, with eight different parts aimed at protecting the passer from unwarranted violence and, in turn, unacceptable risk of injury. And the end result, as many have noticed, is that defensive players can’t hit the quarterback high, can’t hit the quarterback low, and can’t hit him in the middle for fear of driving him into the ground or land.

So if people are going to both hate the rule and not understand it, why not go with a rule that they’ll hate but understand?

This one came from a half-joking response to a question posed to me by Big Cat and PFT Commenter on the Pardon My Take podcast regarding the controversial Clay Matthews call from Sunday. If the NFL is so intent on protecting quarterbacks that defensive players feel like they can’t hit quarterbacks, why not just keep them from hitting quarterbacks?

Specifically, why not apply to passers the same rules that apply to punters and kickers? Once the ball is away (and if the ball isn’t tipped behind the line of scrimmage), the quarterback can’t be touched.

Punters and kickers, who are easily replaceable, have enjoyed that protection for decades because of the vulnerable position they assume when punting or kicking as players swarm around them. The vulnerability is similar for quarterbacks when stepping into a throw, and the importance of the quarterback is far greater.

The revised rule would apply only while the passer in the pocket, and it would entail the two levels that apply to punters and kickers: Five yards for running into the kicker and 15 yards and a first down for roughing him.

Yes, it’s a radical concept. But if many (if not most) hits by defensive players on quarterbacks will be penalized under current rules, why not change make all post-pass hits a foul? Protections would still apply before the pass is thrown, but perhaps they would be a bit more relaxed. And perhaps defensive players would be more measured in their pursuit of a quarterback if they know that failure to hit him before the ball is out will automatically trigger a penalty.

It’s not the ideal solution. But it’s a far better solution than a convoluted set of rules that no one really understands and that contains far more gray than black and white. In situations like this, resorting to something more clear and understandable could be a major improvement. Especially if the overriding goal is to keep quarterbacks as healthy as possible for as long as possible.

31 responses to “A radical idea for creating clarity as to roughing the passer

  2. Careful, Mike, didn’t you know such ‘binary thinking’ is frowned upon? 🙂

    Here’s MY “radical” idea:

    Accept the fact the past decade of changes suck and revert to the pre-Calvin Johnson Rule era rulebook. I think you could amend it with less than handful of modifications to protect the head and be done with it.

    Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy

  3. What a horrible idea. People are already turning off their TV’s and leaving tickets unsold due to the sissification of the game. This type of rule would open the spigot to droves of fans losing their zeal for the game, including me.

  7. This would give mobile quarterbacks and extreme advantage. Any time you’re about to be tackled just pump fake, freeze the defense, and run. Quarterbacks are starting to become that kid who couldn’t lose the “floor is lava” game because they have “lava proof boots”.

  8. Why not make it two-hand touch on the quarterback? Have them all wear a different color jersey, like they do in practice (and might I suggest a tutu?) and if they get bumped into, it’s a flag.

  9. Sometimes the best way to point out absurdity is to be absurd. This is a perfect example. You are 100% right, if you can’t hit him within the “rules”, make it a rule that you can’t hit him!

  13. Blackberry was the last smartphone to keep its keyboard, and held onto it so long because every time they tried to get rid of it, their “fans” went bonkers angry.

    Turns out, it was a vocal minority, and Blackberry shot themselves in the foot because they held onto the keyboard five years too long. They went from first to last, and now they’re dead.

    This is the same thing. Every time the NFL regulates toward more player safety, the “fans” seem to come out of the woodwork to claim flag football, sissifying the game, etc.

    I just hope that the folks at the league office will be smart enough to ignore the vocal minority and do what needs to be done to keep the game around for another fifty years: plan for tomorrow’s fans, not yesterday’s fans.

  14. It’s already the rule that you’re not supposed to hit a QB after he throws the ball. It’s just tough to stop (practically impossible) if you’re about to hit him and then he throws it and that’s why late hits aren’t called unless they’re egregiously late.

  16. You can’t possibly penalize a guy for hitting a QB who’s getting to the QB milliseconds late.

    I wonder if TV exec’s have driven the rule changes. Football just doesn’t work if you can’t hit the QBs. Every way around it I can think of just ruins the most exciting plays, like QB’s escaping imminent sacks and making plays (think Eli’s pass in the first Superbowl with the Pats that was pinned to the helmet). You can’t leave them untouched because modern QB’s just turn it into college football with infinity scoring. You can’t put flags on them because of the aforementioned escapes.

    The NFL should just make it totally subjective to the officials. Do you believe the hit was hard and excessive or not. You can still have some of the protections put in due to the vulnerability QB’s have, but hit’s like what Rodgers took last year and what was flagged this last week just shouldn’t be. It’s unfortunate when a guy gets hurt but that’s football. If you’re going to leave the QB unable to be hit you’re not playing football anymore, it’s literally a different sport.

  18. Clay first made contact with Kirk before the ball was out of Kirk’s hand(Clay’s hand touches Kirk before release and his body hits him just a split second after release) So even with Mike Florio’s “radical idea” it would still not have been roughing the passer Sunday.

  19. Or…we can return to sanity and let football players make football plays. There is a reason why teams used to run the ball and control the clock. We need a return to some smash mouth football. Lining up in the shotgun and throwing 40 times a game is why quarterbacks are getting hurt. I want players to be safe, but these rules are at a complete detriment to the game. Common sense says that a contact sport involves contact when elite athletes are running At full speed towards each other. I don’t care about fantasy football or their “fans”. Quit catering to the idea that each quarterback needs to throw 300 yards a game and let’s get back to actual football.

  22. So then the quarterback can just stand back there and survey the field with no fear of being hit. There will be no pass rush because defenders won’t be able to go all out because they have to be prepared to stop on a dime if the ball comes out. Welcome to 96-84 games.

  23. Congratulations on setting a new standard for horrible ideas. So as long as the passer has the ball, the same protections are in place, except ‘relaxed’ – that’s super duper consistent. But even better, the refs now get to choose if the hit was too late. If they get it wrong too bad because there’s no instant replay on roughing the passer. You just took a convulutedly crappy rule and managed to make it more convoluted and crappy. Why didn’t you just take the next (il)logical step and take sacks out of the game entirely and replace them with blocked passes, because that’s basically what you’re implying when proposing the same rules that apply to kickers should apply to passers.

  26. Maybe the defender can just run up to the QB and tickle him. If the QB giggles he’s marked down at the spot of the giggle. If he pees a little that’s the same as a strip sack and defensive takeaway.

  27. Punters and kickers are protected because teams only have one of them. On a side note, the officials completely ignored that rule during a Steelers-Bengals game in 2013.
    The Steelers Terence Garvin broke Bengals punter Kevin Huber’s jaw when he launched the crown of his helmet into Huber’s chin during an Antonio Brown punt return for a TD.
    No flag. TD stands. Bengals PK punts for the rest of the game.

  28. Lost in all of this discussion is the delicious irony of it all. Last year Barr knocked out Rogers with a legal hit. Then the outcry came that the game was better when Rogers plays. So they change the rules so that the same Barr hit today would be illegal today. How perfect is it that the uproar over an unfair penalty would be on a hit by a Packer defender.

