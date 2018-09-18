Actress Jenifer Lewis shows support for Colin Kaepernick at Emmys

Getty Images

Jenifer Lewis, a Broadway actress and star of Black-ish, wore a custom Nike sweater on the Emmy Awards’ red carpet Monday night, telling Variety she was showing support for Colin Kapernick.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” Lewis, 61, said before further explaining that she wondered, “What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance. We need more corporate America to stand up also.”

Nike recently unveiled an ad featuring the former 49ers quarterback. “Believe in something,” the message superimposed over Kaepernick’s face declares. “Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Lewis is the latest of several celebrities to come out in support of Kaepernick, joining Kathy Griffin, Ava DuVernay and Chelsea Peretti among others.

“Thank you, Colin,” Lewis told Variety. “Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for being brave. Thank you for being courageous. Thank you for taking a knee. Thank you.”