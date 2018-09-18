Agent: Antonio Brown doesn’t want trade, just wants to win

AP

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown didn’t show up to work on Monday and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he looks forward to “discussing that and other things” with the receiver.

The other things may include a tweet that Brown sent to a former Steelers employee saying “trade me let’s find out” in reference to a tweet suggesting Brown would not be as successful if he played with a quarterback other than Ben Roethlisberger. Tomlin said Tuesday that Brown has not requested a trade and Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said the same while also addressing his client’s absence on Monday.

“The tweet yesterday was not in reference to anything other than Antonio responding to a person he knows,” Rosenhaus said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “It was not directed towards a trade, or wanting to be trading. Any idea he was asking for a trade is not accurate. Antonio had a personal matter. I talked to the team about it. His issue was unrelated to the tweet or his relationship with the team. Third, AB has an incredible drive to win. He just wants to win. That’s all that that is. That’s not anything more than him encouraging his coaches and teammates to win. And that’s what his entire focus is on. Any notion, any speculation otherwise, can be put to bed. This is a non-story that has been blown out of proportion. We can end this right here and now.”

This isn’t the first time drama’s surrounded Brown’s use of social media and it isn’t the first drama of a Steelers season that’s been long on it through two weeks of the regular season. A win on Monday against the Buccaneers would be the best way to ensure that things really do die down, but it will be almost a week before we know if that’s how things are going to play out.