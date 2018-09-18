Andy Levitre placed on IR with triceps injury

Getty Images

The Falcons entered the season as the healthiest team in the NFL, but they are among the unluckiest since the season started.

Atlanta has lost its third starter for the season.

Further tests on left guard Andy Levitre‘s injured triceps revealed bad news, and the Falcons placed him on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Levitre, a second-round pick of the Bills in 2009, had never missed a career start until last season when he missed the final three regular-season games and the postseason after tearing a triceps. He had started 140 consecutive games before that.

“After receiving the tests results on Andy’s injury from Sunday’s game, it has been determined that he will miss the remainder of the season with a triceps injury,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, via Will McFadden of the team website. “Andy worked extremely hard to get back on the field after a similar injury last year, and there is no doubt his leadership will continue to be felt this year. We have a ton of respect for Andy and what he stands for, and what he means to our team.”

The Falcons signed guard Zac Kerin in a corresponding move.

Wes Schweitzer, the team’s starting right guard last season, replaced Levitre during Sunday’s victory over the Panthers.

“I think he’s come a long way in the handful of years he’s been with us,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said of Schweitzer. “I know the experience of starting and playing last year is going to help him moving forward for sure. But we have a lot of confidence in him, too. That was a competitive battle up front for those guys and who was going to start. You know, it’s disappointing. You never want to see somebody go down, but we’re fortunate to have experienced guys that are able to step in there and do a nice job for us.”

The Falcons also have linebacker Deion Jones (foot) and safety Keanu Neal (knee) on injured reserve.