Bears defense wanted to impress Brian Urlacher, did

AP

Former Bears middle linebacker Brian Urlacher was in the house, there to pick up his Hall of Fame ring.

So the current memebers of the Bears defense wanted to show off for him. Newcomer Khalil Mack referred to Urlacher and “the O.G.,” and hoped Urlacher approved of what they did to the Seahawks.

“We wanted to go out and make him proud and finish the night off with a win for him,” Mack said, via Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The way the Bears defense clamped down on the Seahawks was clearly something Urlacher would have approved of, as they recorded six sacks and two turnovers in beating the Seahawks 24-17. That included the game-clinching interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Prince Amukamara, and a sack-strip-fumble forced by linebacker Danny Trevathan.

“That’s just a glimpse, man,” Trevathan said. “We’re just getting started. We finally put together four quarters, although we could’ve done things a lot better. I know that’s how our defense feels because we’re always trying to get better. But it was a start, and we’re feeling good. We’re going to keep it rolling for sure”

Adding Mack has certainly been a boost, but there were pieces in place before he arrived. But they now lead the league with 10 sacks after two weeks, and Urlacher gave his seal of approval for the trade with the Raiders that brought Mack there.

“He’s a bad dude, man,” Urlacher said. “I don’t understand how you give up a guy who’s that good. I’m still baffled that we got him. I’m glad that [General Manager Ryan Pace] made it happen and he’s a great addition to our team. He fits in perfectly with our history here.”

And living up to the standard set by Urlacher is a pretty good place to start, for a defense that’s just getting started.