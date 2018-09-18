Bill Belichick on Josh Gordon: We’ll just have to see how it goes

Getty Images

The Patriots announced their trade for wide receiver Josh Gordon on Monday and quarterback Tom Brady said that he hopes Gordon “can work hard, put the team first and end up helping us in any role he can find for himself on the team” in an interview later in the day.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t use quite as many words, but he delivered a similar message during a Tuesday conference call when it came to discussing the expectations for Gordon in New England.

“We’re at the same place with him that we were yesterday, so we’re in the process of working through it,” Belichick said. “We’ll just have to see how it goes.”

Belichick was also asked about the challenges of acquiring a player who has had the kind of off-field trouble that has been a constant in Gordon’s NFL career. Belichick said there’s no formula for such situations because they are all different and we’ll begin to see how this one works out once the Patriots start practicing for this week’s game against the Lions.