Bill Belichick on Josh Gordon: We’ll just have to see how it goes

The Patriots announced their trade for wide receiver Josh Gordon on Monday and quarterback Tom Brady said that he hopes Gordon “can work hard, put the team first and end up helping us in any role he can find for himself on the team” in an interview later in the day.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t use quite as many words, but he delivered a similar message during a Tuesday conference call when it came to discussing the expectations for Gordon in New England.

“We’re at the same place with him that we were yesterday, so we’re in the process of working through it,” Belichick said. “We’ll just have to see how it goes.”

Belichick was also asked about the challenges of acquiring a player who has had the kind of off-field trouble that has been a constant in Gordon’s NFL career. Belichick said there’s no formula for such situations because they are all different and we’ll begin to see how this one works out once the Patriots start practicing for this week’s game against the Lions.

35 responses to “Bill Belichick on Josh Gordon: We’ll just have to see how it goes

    Every time the Patriots acquire a new player Belichick says the same thing:

    “We’ll just have to see how it goes.”
  6. Maybe give him the Brewster’s Millions tough love by locking him in a closet with 30 tons of pot until he smokes his way out.

  11. Has he shown up for a physical yet? Serious question….

    In “the business,” this is known as a “geographic,” i.e. changing locations hoping your problems don’t follow. While a change of scenery and social contacts can help, it’s rarely the end of the problem, but if you work it, it can be the beginning of the solution. More will be revealed….

  14. A trade to the Patriots might be exactly what Josh Gordon needs, a fresh start in a new community. Gordon needs to take advantage of the “clean slate” awarded to him by the Patriots organization. Given the long history and deep struggles he has endured with Cleveland, Gordon has been carrying a great deal of baggage every day and that pressure may have contributed to his long history of struggles.

    Don’t get me wrong, from everything I’ve read, the Browns organization took every step they could to support Gordon, displaying a compassion and dedication for a player rarely seen in this modern-day NFL.

    Gordon is being viewed as a low-risk/high-reward proposition by the Patriots. He is not expected to carry the offense, just contribute meaningfully. The Patriots will be fine if it doesn’t work out. Gordon should be relieved to not have the kind of pressure I’m sure he felt after so many years of disappointing the Browns. He can focus on learning his routes, building a rapport with Brady and not making mistakes off the field.

    I admit I am excited by what Gordon could contribute to the Pats’ offense. Watching an offense on the field consisting of Brady, Edelman, Gronk, Gordon, Hogan/Patterson/Dorsett, and a pass-catching RB like White will be exciting in a few weeks. If Gordon can contribute, that will be an impressive arsenal of weapons, no doubt.

    I welcome Gordon to the Patriots and wish him well with his efforts, both on and off the field.

  16. I’d like to be optimistic Gordon will be a good acquisition. He has to know this is his last chance in the league of any significance.

    Against that is his history which is a heavy weight on the other side of the scale.

    Just as Bill says, have to wait and see.

  18. Do reporters play Belichick Bingo? If you had “we’ll just have to see how it goes” on your card (which you absolutely should, since he says it all the time), there’s a square for you today. Since Josh Gordon hasn’t reported yet, as far as I know, I’m a little surprised we haven’t gotten the old “we’re focused on the guys who are here” or “we’re focused on Detroit.”

    I’m looking forward to hearing how practices go this week. Since he’s played with Hoyer before, I wonder if they’ll work together much to get him acclimated. It’ll be very interested to see how this changes the offensive scheme.

  19. Belichick knows Edlemen is shot thus he tried but failed to extend Higan this summer. Now he has resorted to signing drug addicts/dealers. What could go wrong you ask? See Hernandez #81!

  21. Every time the Patriots acquire a new player Belichick says the same thing:
    While everyone else says;

    Why do anything that could make that team better.

    Only fools deal with Hoodie.

  22. Josh Gordon just won the NFL lottery in going from Cleveland to New England. He now has the best QB and the best coach of all time and an excellent chance to win a Super Bowl. Hope that he understands that Bill doesn’t tolerate stupidity because there will only be one chance.

  23. Belichick was also asked about the challenges of acquiring a player who has had the kind of off-field trouble…
    Belichick responded that we consistently employ murderers, kidnappers, woman-beaters, and cheaters so Josh is small potatoes in comparison.

  24. uglydingo says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:54 pm
    Josh Gordon just won the NFL lottery in going from Cleveland to New England. He now has the best QB and the best coach of all time and an excellent chance to win a Super Bowl. Hope that he understands that Bill doesn’t tolerate stupidity because there will only be one chance.
    You still have a little BB juice on your chin.

  25. Man I really really really hope this ends up working out for BOTH Josh & the Patriots…… it’s exciting as heck to think about what COULD BE with his addition & the further development of Dorsett & Patterson, & the return of Edelman to join Hogan….. that will be a SEEET RECEIVING GROUPING!!!!!!

  27. FatBaba says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:32 pm
    This is a no lose situation. He either works out or they walk him out.
    They lost a 5th, so there’s that.

  28. magnumpimustache says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:26 pm
    6 foot 3 with bulk and speed.

    Gronk on 1 side, Gordon on the other Edleman in the slot plus White and Hogan.
    Where do you see this? At Taco Bell? Because it won’t be on the field.

  29. Between legal issues, suspensions, photo-shoot injuries, and apparently drinking before practice… good luck NE.

  30. It would not really surprise me if ‘how it goes’ is Josh Gordon returning to Pro Bowl form while keeping his head on straight with New England.

  31. mikemanning95 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Belichick knows Edlemen is shot thus he tried but failed to extend Higan this summer. Now he has resorted to signing drug addicts/dealers. What could go wrong you ask? See Hernandez #81!
    translate please …

  32. bigbenisabigbaby says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:58 pm
    Belichick was also asked about the challenges of acquiring a player who has had the kind of off-field trouble…
    Belichick responded that we consistently employ murderers, kidnappers, woman-beaters, and cheaters so Josh is small potatoes in comparison.

    This would be funnier if it was remotely accurate.

  33. firstdownbrowns says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:45 pm
    remember Manny being Manny ? get use to Josh being Josh. 50/50 it works out.
    Difference is money. If Josh doesn’t work out t turns into a 7th rounder or whatever it was and 750k. That’s peanuts. Manny on the other hand had a very large contract. Not to mention the ‘other’ good side of 50/50 could be incredible.

